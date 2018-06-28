Otter killed after biting woman who was shooting video of it

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities say they shot and killed an otter that bit a woman who was recording it in a seaside Maine city.

The Bangor Daily News reports the otter bit the woman’s leg Wednesday while she was taking the video of it coming ashore on South End Beach in Rockland. The animal was running around with children on the beach.

The woman was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Police and Maine Marine Patrol officers were able to locate the otter a short while later and killed it. The animal’s body was taken to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention on Thursday for a rabies test.

Police also received a call about the otter earlier in the day because it was getting close to children.

