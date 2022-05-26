STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stone Zoo’s trio of Otter kits made their debut just in time for World Otter Day.

The Otter family will have access to their outdoor habit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but ulitimately, it will be up to the newborns to explore or not, the Stone Zoo said in a statement.

While small now, an adult North American River Otter can weigh between 11 and 31 pounds.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)