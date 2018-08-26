‘Our eyes just locked’ photographer comes face to face with a massive Great White Shark

Amazing 360 degree video shows the moment a photographer came face to face with a Great White Shark.

Freelance underwater photographer, Kieth Ellenbogen was diving just off the coast of Cape Cod in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary this week when a 16-foot White Shark swam up beside him.

“I was less than my hands distance away from the shark,” Ellenbogen said, “It is definitely one of the most extraordinary moments I have ever had.”

The close encounter happened while he was capturing images of marine life for the sanctuary and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“I remember each second as though it were an hour of time.”

Ellenbogen first saw the slow-moving dorsal fin swimming his way from about 100 feet away. He originally thought it might belong to a Basking Shark. So, he decided to get closer to the action.

An incredulous Ellenbogen said, “all of a sudden when I reached 20 or 25 feet I realized this was not a giant Basking Shark.”

It was in fact an approximately 2,000 pound Great White Shark.

There have been a number of shark sightings this summer and Ellenbogen hopes that his video will serve as a reminder that sharks are not “wild man-eaters just attacking everything they see.”

He says they should be admired and respected.

