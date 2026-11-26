HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanover family celebrated Thanksgiving Thursday with a new shining face at their table – their newly adopted daughter!

Brit and Jonathan Masse said they had been fostering Emmie for 11 months before they officially adopted her Friday as part of National Adoption Day. The annual commemoration in November raises awareness of the thousands of children in foster care who are in need of adoptive families.

“Now we can focus on what life looks like, as our family is kind of complete,” Jonathan said.

Emmie is the youngest of four children. She joined her three older siblings Owen, Aden, and Kyson. Aden and Kyson were also adopted.

“We’re just super grateful to know that all these kids are here to stay, and we have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” Brit said. “Adoption is complex. We celebrate and we also hold space for the loss. I think that’s one thing that I have learned through adoption, that two things can coexist.”

The family said Emmie has been making herself right at home, and they are incredibly grateful to have her in their lives.

“Emmie is pure joy,” Brit said. “I think she moved in and captured every single one of our hearts completely. We’re careful about making promises to the kids, we didn’t know how her story would end, but the kids instantly fell in love with her.”

Emmie’s three older siblings say they are also grateful for everything their family has given them. Khyson said he’s most thankful for his parents and his new baby sister, and Owen shared that sentiment.

“I’m feeling really overwhelmed on how much our family has grown over the last couple of years,” Owen said.

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