WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor has died in an apparent scuba diving accident off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida.

South Shore Hospital’s Chief of Medicine Robert K. McIntyre was 58-years-old and described as a gifted physician.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the health system wrote:

“Along with being an extraordinarily talented and gifted physician who cared deeply about his patients and colleagues, Bob was known for his compassion, intelligence and sense of humor. He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service. Our hearts are filled with sadness for Bob’s family, colleagues and friends.”

He joined the staff at the Weymouth-based hospital in 2012 and rose to become Medical Director for the Division of Hospital Medicine, and then Chairman of the Department of Medicine, according to the statement.

They said he previously served at Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis, and the Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was a Captain in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, serving in its Medical Corps.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)