FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium celebrated its 20th birthday on Wednesday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the Kraft organization were onsite to celebrate and break ground on new construction at the stadium.

“This is like our home in the New England region, so we’re always going to do everything we can to make it first class, and I think when you see the renovation in the end zone, it’s going to be something we’re all very proud of,” Kraft said.

The Pats owner revealed that the only time his late wife Myra thought he was crazy was when he originally proposed building the stadium back in 2002.

Over the past two decades, he said he has sunk well over half a billion dollars into Gillette.

