‘Our lives depend on it’: NAACP says push to get people of color to the polls has paid off

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the past several weeks, there have been campaigns coordinated by community organizations, fraternities, sororities and other groups to get people of color to mail in or vote early.

On election day, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said those communities are coming to the polls in droves.

“We’ve been saying in the NAACP we should vote like our lives depend on it. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration. It’s not hyperbole,” national board member of the NAACP, Michael Curry said.

Curry said voter enthusiasm is off the charts in Black and Brown communities — something he experienced firsthand in Boston on Tuesday.

“I stood at a poll this morning with an elder Cape Verdean woman in front of me who clearly had her health challenges. But she proudly stood in that line for at least 30 minutes to make sure her vote counted,” he said.

After months of having their lives upended by a deadly virus, Curry said people are more ready to have their say in picking the next president.

“Too bad that it took a pandemic to get here. But, we’re seeing same-day registration, early voting, all these things that advocates have been asking for for decades are finally happening,” he said.

Political strategist, Adrian Velazquez said that the pandemic has been the driving force in getting Latinos living in communities like East Boston and Chelsea to vote.

“The most recent indicator is the primary in September,” he said. “We saw communities — especially communities of color — voting at a very high rate.”

Velazquez also said there is strong interest and support in the Latino community for question two which would create a ranked voting system in Massachusetts.

“A lot of Hispanics come from places in which Democracy has been a challenge,” he said. ‘They see Question 2 as something that can potentially help new representation.”

Velazquez said one thing to keep an eye on as election night wears on is the Latino vote in southern New Hampshire. He said it has the potential to make a difference in that crucial swing state.

