BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Baker alongside a Holocaust survivor on Thursday announced the launch of a virtual experience for people visiting the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston.

Visitors will now be able to access a nine-sop guided tour of the memorial by scanning QR codes displayed throughout the site, officials said.

“Remembrance matters so much, and why it’s so important, whether you’re talking about race, or culture, or religion, or creed,” Baker said on Thursday.

“When we survivors are no longer here, I know that our legacies will continue,” said Holocaust survivor Janet Applefield. “Our stories will not be forgotten.”

Gov. Baker added that he wants people to be able to live their lives safely and without fear of attacks from others.

The launch of the guided tour component of the Holocaust Memorial comes after several recent hate crimes across the Bay State.

In June, a white man fatally shot a Black retired state trooper and a Black air force veteran in what is being investigated as a hate a crime. On July 1, a man was charged with stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish school in Boston and is now facing additional hate crime offenses, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

