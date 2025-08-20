MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to several calls in Milford after a front-end loader lost control and hit a car, several signs, and more before coming to a stop.

Police say the calls came in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and also crashed into a guiderail and a utility pole.

The front-end loader weights 60,000 pounds. Investigators say a brake failure is to blame.

No one was hurt in the incident.

