PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - The driver of an SUV lost control Friday morning and barreled into a home that is up for sale in Plainville.

Firefighters responded to East Bacon Street for a report of a crash and found a Jeep that smashed through the vacant home.

The house sustained significant damage. The Jeep had to be towed away from the scene.

Photos after the crash showed a giant hole in the front of the home.

There is no word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is not clear.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

Neighbor sent @7News this photo when crash happened. Home is vacant and was up for sale. Homeowners live behind it. pic.twitter.com/J99Ypu0i82 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 30, 2018

Huge hole in the front of this #Plainville, MA home. Driver of SUV lost control and crashed into the front. pic.twitter.com/4DbjHExIAL — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 30, 2018

