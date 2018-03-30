PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - The driver of an SUV lost control Friday morning and barreled into a home that is up for sale in Plainville.
Firefighters responded to East Bacon Street for a report of a crash and found a Jeep that smashed through the vacant home.
The house sustained significant damage. The Jeep had to be towed away from the scene.
Photos after the crash showed a giant hole in the front of the home.
There is no word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is not clear.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.
