‘Out of control’ vehicle strikes tree and parked car in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a tree and a parked car on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 150 Old Meeting House Road found two cars with heavy damage to the front ends, according to a post on the Auburn Police Twitter account.

The vehicle was reportedly, “out of control” when it struck a tree and a parked car.

Minor injuries resulted from the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)