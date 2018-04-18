Out-of-state drivers owe Massachusetts $15M in unpaid tolls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The state is owed more than $15 million by out-of-state drivers who used the Massachusetts Turnpike without E-ZPass transponders, and much of it will likely never be collected.

The state Transportation Department tells MassLive.com that since the cashless system replaced toll booths in October 2016, about $54 million has been collected from about 2 million out-of-state drivers who traveled Interstate 90 without transponders.

Of the $15 million in unpaid tolls, the state can only force payment of about $2.8 million based on agreements with Maine and New Hampshire in which drivers from those states can be blocked from renewing vehicle registrations unless they pay outstanding tolls.

A spokesman says the potential losses were anticipated when the system was installed and the state will continue to pursue all unpaid tolls.

