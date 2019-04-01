Outage impacting flights nationwide resolved; delays still expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - A system-wide outage impacted flights at airports across the country Monday morning.

American, Southwest, Delta and United airlines experienced delays at several airports, including Boston Logan International.

Southwest Airlines implemented an internal ground stop just after 7 a.m. during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning, a spokesperson said.

This lasted for about 40 minutes but scattered flight delays are anticipated throughout the morning.

“We’re working with customers on any impacts to their travel plans and we appreciate their understanding as we place nothing higher than the safe operation of every flight,” the Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

