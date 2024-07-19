BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Commuter Rail said the global tech outage impacting airlines, hospital systems, emergency services, and more Friday morning is also impacting their boarding information.

This makes it difficult for riders trying to see information about train arrival times and where trains are in real time as commuters try to get to work.

But the Commuter Rail said trains are operating as normal.

⚠️ Due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, Commuter Rail real time train location & arrival prediction information is currently unavailable.



ℹ️ This technical issue is also impacting boarding information at Boston stations.



✅ Trains are operating as intended. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 19, 2024

The MBTA also warned that bus tracking and in station signage may be “incorrect or unavailable”.

Due to a software issue, bus tracking and in station signage may be incorrect or unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 19, 2024

