STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large power outage in Stoughton has left 86% of its residents, or almost 11,000 customers, without power, according to MEMA.

The power supplier, National Grid, said the power went out shortly before 10 a.m., and estimates power will return at around noon. As of shortly after 10 a.m., crews were still unassigned to the area.

This comes amid power outages throughout the region as the state emerges from a nearly week-long heat wave that strained power grids.

