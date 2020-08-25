Outbreaks hundreds of miles apart seem connected, Maine says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A pair of outbreaks in the state of Maine that originated more than 200 miles apart appear to be related, public health authorities in the state said Tuesday.

Maine health authorities have been battling outbreaks that originated at a wedding in Millinocket and the York County Jail. Those places are about 230 miles (370 kilometers) apart, but appear linked by a staff member from the jail who attended the wedding and tested positive, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah said.

The overlap shows “how aggressively and how opportunistically this virus can spread,” Shah said.

“It can be the uninvited guest at every single wedding, party and event here in Maine,” he said.

The state has been working to control both outbreaks. The jail outbreak has sickened at least 18 people and the wedding outbreak has sickened at least 60.

One person who tested positive as a result of the wedding outbreak has died. The person who died didn’t attend the event, public health authorities have said.

In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:

___

LOW HOSPITALIZATION RATE

The state’s rate of hospitalization due to to coronavirus is far lower than the national average, Shah said. The state’s rate is less than one per 100,000 people, he said. The national average is 15 per 100,000 people, he said.

The state’s percent positivity rate for the last week is 0.74%, Shah said. The national average is about ten times that, he said.

—-

BACK TO SCHOOL

Maine officials are offering a back-to-school toolkit to help schools navigate reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The materials will include videos, posters and resources about coronavirus, the Maine Department of Labor said. The materials will help identify symptoms and provide information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The toolkit will be “a multitude of resources that will help students with hand hygiene, wearing face coverings at school, and social/physical distancing,” the labor department said in a statement.

The materials are also designed to help employees and students handle the stress of the upcoming school year, the department said in a statement.

___

THE NUMBERS

Twelve additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Maine CDC said Tuesday. The state has had more than 4,300 reported cases of the virus. It has also been the site of 131 deaths. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

___

RANKED VOTING

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the ongoing legal wrangling over the use of ranked-choice voting for president won’t delay the printing of absentee ballots.

Ranked-choice voting won’t be used in the presidential race in Maine this November after a judge allowed a Republican-led referendum that would let voters decide whether to use the voting system in future presidential elections. The judge made the ruling on Monday.

“We don’t expect that matter to delay distribution of absentee ballots,” Mills said.

