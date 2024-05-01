BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2024 outdoor dining season began in neighborhoods across Boston Tuesday, except for the North End.

Back for another year after its popularity in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston’s outdoor dining program excludes the North End due to the neighborhood’s high density of restaurants, narrow streets and foot traffic, according to city officials.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made changes to the program in her first year in office. The city further limited outdoor dining in the North End in 2023, permitting some sidewalk patios but banning on-street restaurant areas.

On its website, the city said it “intends to continue those policies in the North End and may craft additional neighborhood-specific guidelines as the program advances” in 2024.

In addition to densely packed restaurants, foot traffic and narrow streets, officials noted narrow sidewalks, resident parking scarcity and “other related considerations” in the North End.

While Boston moves forward with its outdoor dining policy, restaurant owners in the North End are pushing back, engaging in a legal battle with the city.

Among other demonstrations, restaurant owners took to the street to protest in early March. Later, on March 28, roughly 20 North End restaurant owners temporarily shut down their businesses in protest immediately before a pair of March Madness games at the TD Garden.

“We decided to close our businesses for two hours because we wanted to get some attention and send a message that it’s not all about money, it’s about equal rights,” said restaurant owner Jorge Mendoza Iturralde at the time. “It’s about [having] the opportunity to compete with the rest of the city for our businesses.”

The restaurant owners’ lawsuit seeks to recoup money owners say they’re losing because of Boston’s outdoor dining policy.

Speaking in March, Wu said the lawsuit has taken one-on-one communication with owners off the table, saying officials will be unable to “have direct conversations about what a targeted solution could look like until that litigation is resolved.”

Restaurants in eligible locations need to apply in order to participate in outdoor dining in Boston. Now underway, the city’s outdoor dining season is scheduled to continue until Oct. 31.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)