BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants in the North End will be packing up their patio tables and chairs one month earlier than eateries in other Boston neighborhoods.

The outdoor dining program in the North End is slated to come an end on Nov. 1, while other neighborhoods will be allowed to seat patrons outside through Dec. 1.

City officials say the early deadline is due to an array of issues including pre-approved construction projects, high traffic, trash, and parking limitations.

