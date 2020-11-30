BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston restaurants will have to start packing up their outdoor dining setups on public property.

Tuesday marks the last day of the city’s outdoor dining program on public property such as sidewalks, parking lots and streets.

The end of outdoor dining has some business owners like restaurateur Frank DePasquale worried.

“To tell you the truth, I’m a little scared,” he said. “The weather is changing and there goes our outside seating, and honestly, I see tough times.”

Outdoor dining on private property has been permitted to continue until further notice.

