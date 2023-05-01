BOSTON (WHDH) - Outdoor dining returns to Boston on Monday, but not for everyone.

On the street, outdoor dining is starting up again for all areas except the North End.

The decision has brought controversy, with some North End restaurant owners saying it is discriminatory.

Boston city officials announced new outdoor dining rules earlier this year requiring restaurants in the North End to take tables off streets.

Under the new policy, outdoor dining in the North End will be limited to sidewalks and patios.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)