Outdoor enthusiasts invited to a First Day Hike in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Outdoor enthusiasts across Rhode Island are invited to participate in a First Day Hike, a New Year’s Day tradition.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is hosting free guided walking tours at Colt State Park in Bristol, Rhode Island on Wednesday. The hike is 1.5 miles and offers views of Narragansett Bay.

The tradition started in 1992 in Massachusetts and has since spread to all 50 states. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering a dozen free guided hikes at state parks across the commonwealth on Wednesday.

At Colt State Park, guided hikes will be offered at 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. and self-guided hikes between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Janet Coit, the environmental management department director, said the agency is is thrilled to participate for the ninth year in the First Day Hikes event and proud to host at Colt State Park, one of Rhode Island’s most beautiful coastal parks.

More than 400 people participated in the First Day Hike at Lincoln Woods State Park last year.

This year’s hike will take place on a paved, stroller-friendly path. Participants will meet in the main parking lot across from the park office. Pets on leashes are welcome.

