Outdoor refrigerator, pantry installed in Dorchester to help those in need amid pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - An outdoor refrigerator and pantry has been installed in Dorchester to help combat hunger and help those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

William Allen, who had been homeless but recently found a job, has been stocking the Dorchester Community Fridge on Dorchester Avenue to give back to the community.

“I thought this was a good gesture for the community,” he said. “I can see it’s very kept up clean and people respect it.”

The refrigerator, which opened this week, has a sign taped to it that encourages neighborhood residents to take what they need and leave whatever they can for others.

The Dorchester Community Fridge is just one of many that have popped around the city in recent days.

Volunteers are working with local farms and other organizations to ensure that the refrigerators are always stocked.

