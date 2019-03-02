Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and 16 other players agree to reup with the Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with 17 players including outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced Saturday that they have struck a one-year contract with 17 players for the 2019 season.

Along with Benintendi, pitchers Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Travis Lakins, Bobby Poyner, Denyi Reyes, Chandler Shepherd, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, and Marcus Walden; and infielders Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, and Sam Travis agreed to the terms.

With these agreements, all players on the Red Sox major league roster are under contract for the upcoming season.

