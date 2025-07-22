NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norton community is rallying around a local business that had its grand opening spoiled earlier this month by a man who unplugged their cooking equipment and stole a security camera.

Officers responding to a reported theft of property and vandalism at the Freedom Fire BBQ on Old Colony Road spoke with the owner, Mike Conroy, who told them around 3 a.m. a man had entered the property, unplugged cooking equipment, and stole a security camera used to monitor the setup, according to Norton police.

The crime, Conroy showed police, had been captured on surveillance video.

And now, two weeks later, Conroy said he was finally able to open for business — and the community has shown out to support him after the crime that cost the family-owned business thousands of dollars.

“It was a pretty brutal Monday morning,” he said.

But on Monday, hundreds of people turned out to give the business a boost.

“Absolutely amazing,” Conroy said of the support. “Just breathtaking, I don’t really have the words to describe it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Norton Police Department at 508-285-3310.

