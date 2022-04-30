BOSTON (WHDH) - Two city councilors are criticizing the principal of a Boston school after a bullet was found in a school bathroom and hate literature was found on campus last week.

Council president Ed Flynn and councilor Michael Flaherty said a parent told them a bullet was found in a bathroom at the Condon School, and police confirmed the finding. A piece of paper with Nazi swastikas was also found at the school, they said.

And they were concerned the principal did not order a sweep of the building after the bullet was discovered.

“When school leadership fails to take potential incidents of violence and hate seriously, it creates an environment that is indifferent to violence and inappropriate behavior,” the two wrote in a statement. “All of our children deserve to be in a safe, stable, and welcoming learning environment at our Boston Public Schools.”

“My outrage is that the principal in this particular instance did not allow an immediate sweep,” Flaherty added.

The councilors are calling for a full investigation into both incidents. The school’s principal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

