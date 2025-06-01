MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey is demanding answers and a large crowd held a rally in Milford after an 18-year-old Milford High School student was detained by ICE agents on his way to volleyball practice on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, Healey said, “I’m disturbed and outraged by reports that a Milford High School student was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice yesterday. Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions. I’m demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected.”

The statement continued, “My heart goes out to the Milford community on what was supposed to be a celebratory graduation day. The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it’s making us all less safe.”

Hours after Healey’s statement, the Milford community came together after the high school’s graduation, which featured an empty drum set that he was set to perform on during the ceremony. With many people holding signs and chanting “No hope, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” a crowd marched to Milford Town Hall to call for his release. Many said they wanted to know why Marcelo was targeted.

Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said, in a statement, “The Milford Public Schools play no part in immigration enforcement and support all of our students and families, including those who are immigrants to the United States,” the statement read. “They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times.”

