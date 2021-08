HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several kittens were rescued from a dumpster over the weekend.

The kittens were taken in by the Halfway Home Cat Rescue Inc. and eventually turned over to a foster home where they are being cared for.

So far, it is unclear if Holyoke police are investigating this incident.

No further details have been released.

