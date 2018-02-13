(WHDH) — A special committee investigating allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn said it is now using an outside counsel to take a closer look.

The committee is also opening a review into the company’s internal policies and procedures.

Wynn Resorts is currently building a new casino in Everett.

Multiple women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn.

Wynn recently stepped down from his business.

He denies the claims.

