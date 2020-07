FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Over 100 vehicles showed up to watch the New England Revolution take on D.C. United on Friday night in Foxboro.

The game was streamed at Gillette Stadium for the second drive-in match offered to soccer fans looking to catch live games on the screen during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)