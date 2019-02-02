Over 100 firefighters battle massive church fire in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are battling frigid conditions as they take on a fire at a church in Roxbury Saturday morning.

More than a hundred firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze that consumed a church on Harold Street around 4 a.m., according to Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the church.

“It is an old church building and it certainly has a lot of challenges with the building itself.”

The biggest issues that face these first responders are access, visibility, the cold temperatures and the sheer size of the building, officials say.

“The fact that we have not put anyone near the building because of the danger of collapse, the roof, and the interior has already collapsed,” Finn said. “Just dealing with the temperature and the weather has made this very difficult,” Finn said.

Crews are working to contain the fire to just one section of the church in order to determine the cause of this fire.

The streets are flooded with water from numerous firehoses. That water quickly turning to ice.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured in the blaze

Tough morning for @BostonFire, fighting a fire inside a big building that last housed a church, in freezing temperatures. More than 100 on scene. Live reports @7News. pic.twitter.com/gEkADAUy2h — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 2, 2019

