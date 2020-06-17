Over 100 people rally to support first responders in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Over 100 people gathered outside the Burlington Police Department to show their support for first responders.

This comes as police departments across the country have come under fire for the high profile deaths of a number of African American men and women in police confrontations.

One woman brought a balanced message to the rally saying it was possible to support people wronged by police while still supporting the good ones.

“My sign says ‘I can and will support good cops. I can and will support victims of bad cops. It’s possible to do both,” one woman said. “Ya know, in every category of life, there’s bad apples. Not all cops are bad cops — and I support them 100 percent. They’re our protection. Who’s going to protect us if they don’t.”

The rally is set to end at 7 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)