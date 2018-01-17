FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Light flakes began falling in Fitchburg overnight and started to accumulate early Wednesday morning.

The side streets are coated with snow, making for a messy commute. However, plow trucks are working to keep the roads clean.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that they have 1,178 crews working to treat and clear the streets.

Officials urge drivers to allow extra time to get to their destinations in the morning.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)