Over 1,000 Eversource crews are preparing to respond to power outages during Tuesday’s nor’easter, according to Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon.

The daylong storm that began Monday night could drop up to 18 inches of snow in parts of western Massachusetts and northern Worcester County. While snow totals will likely be lower in parts of eastern Massachusetts, wind gusts could reach up to 65 miles per hour.

About 32,000 power outages are being reported across the state as of 8 a.m. Eversource says most of these outages are happening in Western Massachusetts as heavy, wet snow accumulates.

“We do have crews prepositioned across the state right now,” McKinnon said. “Our focus is watching those Western Massachusetts numbers and we are working to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible.”

McKinnon says Eversource hasn’t seen the winds kick up yet in Eastern Massachusetts, and that’s what their next concern is going to be as they move throughout the day.

Eversource has called this a “potentially significant” weather event, calling in crews from as far away as Texas, Arizona, Mississippi, and North and South Dakota.

The company is asking residents to stay away from downed power lines and keep safety in mind when working outside and traveling on the roads.

“If you do see our crews out there working on restoration efforts, make sure you slow down, move over, give them space so that everybody stays safe and we can get the power back on as quickly as we can,” McKinnon said.

