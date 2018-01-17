WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Drivers are dealing with tricky conditions in Worcester as snow leaves behind a slushy mess on the roads.

Fluffy snow continues to fall in the city, as drivers trek down the streets.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that they have 1,178 crews working to treat and clear the roads.

Officials urged drivers to allow extra time to get to their destinations.

