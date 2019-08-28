Over 1,000 Methuen homes, businesses without power after downed wire sparks fire

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a thousand homes and businesses were left without power after a downed wire sparked a utility pole fire in Methuen Wednesday.

Crews responding to the scene at the Interstate 93 and Lowell Street intersection around 7:45 p.m. found the pole on fire, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

As of 8 p.m., nearly 1,030 homes were without electricity according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

National Grid crews are en route to cut the power and assess the damage done to traffic signals.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or when power will be restored to the area.

No further information has been released.

on scene MVA involving a TPole app 1100 homes with out power. Pole is on fire, @MethuenFire is on scene awaiting @nationalgridus to cut power to extinguish fire & assess damage traffic signals at the 93/Lowell St interchange are out @breedelstein @ValleyPatriot — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) August 28, 2019

