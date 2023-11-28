NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A load of stolen mail was recovered by officials earlier this week after what started as a motor vehicle stop in Newton ended with a foot pursuit in Brookline.

The Newton Police Department said it was early Monday morning when officers first learned police in Wellesley were pursuing a vehicle allegedly involved in mail theft in the area.

According to the department, a Newton officer later saw the suspected vehicle on Route 9 at 4 a.m., leading to a motor vehicle stop around Hammond Pond Parkway.

It was during the stop that police said the vehicle fled “at a high rate of speed towards Brookline,” according to the Newton PD Facebook page.

“A short time later, the same NPD officer located the suspect vehicle crashed on Newton St. in Brookline,” the department said.

A foot pursuit followed the discovery, and after an investigation, police said two adult males, Yasser Teixeira Mendonca of New York and Dahshein Karon Perry of Mass., were arrested on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property. Mendonca also faced an additional charge of Failure to Stop for Police.

During the investigation, police added that “over a thousand pieces of stolen mail were recovered” in the vehicle’s trunk.

Both suspects were later arraigned at Newton District Court.

