CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Over 1,000 residential wells have been impacted by drought conditions in New Hampshire, based on a phone survey conducted by the state Department of Environmental Services.

Many companies in the well drilling and pump industry are reporting several weeks of backlogged requests with calls of “no water” and wells going dry, the department said in a news release Friday.

The state has set up emergency drought assistance for income-eligible homeowners. Over 100 households have completed preliminary applications for assistance, the department said.

During a meeting of the state drought management team on Thursday, Mary Stampone, state climatologist, said the near-average precipitation received in October caused drought conditions to improve across much of the state. However, she said that recent rainfall was not enough to make up for the substantial precipitation deficit for the year across southern New Hampshire.

