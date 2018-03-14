(WHDH) — Over 140,000 people are without power Wednesday morning following March’s third nor’easter.

According to the MEMA power outage tracker, 140,353 were without power as of 7:15 a.m.

The South Shore, the South Coast and Cape Cod are among the areas dealing with the most power outages.

Utility companies said the restoration process will be a “multi-day” effort, according to MEMA.

Officials encourage those without power to stay with friends, family, at hotels or a nearby shelter.

