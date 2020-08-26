Over 200 students, parents, teachers, ‘Zoombombed’ during Westport School Committee meeting

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 200 students, parents, and teachers were “Zoombombed” during a School Committee meeting in Westport on Wednesday.

Police are investigating after a person, who requested to speak at the virtual meeting, began making sexually graphic gestures and comments directed at a school committee member.

The individual was removed from the meeting immediately and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

An initial review indicates that proper protocols were followed for hosting a Zoom meeting, however Superintendent Reese and the district’s technology staff will be reviewing these protocols and will reconsider whether the Zoom platform has enough safeguards to host future school committee meetings safely.

