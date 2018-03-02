BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday’s nor’easter is impacting flights heading in and out of Logan International Airport.

The airport reported several delays with airlines canceling over 250 cancellations.

Passengers are encouraged to check on flight status before heading the Logan.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and plowable snow, along with the risk of severe flooding.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)