Over 25,000 without power as high winds ravage the Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people were left in the dark Friday as winds gusted up to 70 miles per hour along the coastline.

Over 26,000 residents from Berkshire to Barnstable county were left without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket counties through 8 p.m.

Downed tree limbs created hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians alike in Uxbridge, Falmouth, Hopedale, and Wellesley.

The NWS has issued a wind advisory for much of the state through 10 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)