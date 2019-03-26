Over 2,600 pounds of sausage products recalled from company

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire food company is recalling over 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that could contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall for North Country Smokehouse, of Claremont, on Saturday.

It said the ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 of this year.

The recall includes: 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of “old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with “use by 05/09/19;” 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “Natural old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with “use by 04/23/19;” and 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa” with “use by 05/09/19.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)