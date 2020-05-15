Over 30 thousand without power as strong storms roll through Mass.

(WHDH) — Thousands of residents were left in the dark after severe weather swept across the Bay State Friday night.

Torrential rains and strong wind gusts moving across much of Massachusetts left more than 30,000 homes and businesses without power around 9:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The majority of the outages were reported in the central and western parts of the state but significant outages were felt in the northern part of the state as well.

It's still early, but wind reports starting to roll in. Highest gusts appear acorss the Mass/NH border. With the damage reports we're seeing, likely to see more reports toward the higher end of this list. pic.twitter.com/JsUeAI4toe — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) May 16, 2020

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Hillsboro and Chesire counties in New Hampshire around 7:45 p.m. and expired on 8:15 p.m.

Strong wind gusts caused havoc parts of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Suffolk and Norfolk counties which were all placed on a tornado watch until well into the evening.

In Tyngsborough, significant outages were reported at Scribner Road where the wind toppled trees and power lines. Residents in the area are urged to avoid and downed wires.

National Grid is aware of the issue.

There are significant power outages in the area of Scribner Road, trees and power lines down…Please stay away from any downed trees or lines…National Grid is aware, we will give an update as soon as possible — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) May 16, 2020

In North Chelmsford, Dunstable Road was temporarily closed after a tree came crashing down onto some power lines.

No one was hurt but it is unclear when the debris may be cleared.

Just a couple of towns over in Groton, a tree came down on top of a home with a family inside.

No one was injured.

The wild weather brought a large branch down across Blanchard Road in Cambridge as well.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)