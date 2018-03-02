BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday’s nor’easter is impacting flights heading in and out of Logan International Airport.

The airport reported several delays with airlines canceling over 450 flights.

Passengers are encouraged to check on flight status before heading the Logan.

Massport Director of Aviation Ed Freni said that he expects the next 24 hours to “be a struggle” as the airlines work to catch up after the hundreds of cancellations.

Ed Freni from #Massport tells us the airlines have cancelled 33% of the flights so far at #Logan. He expects the next 24 hours to “be a struggle” as the airlines work to catch up. Sustained winds over 40 mph are generally too strong at the airport – not quite that strong now. — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) March 2, 2018

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and plowable snow, along with the risk of severe flooding.

