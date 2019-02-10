Over 50 homes, businesses without water following major main break in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a major water main break that has left more than 50 homes and businesses without water.

Photos taken of the scene at the junction of North Main St. and Upland Road around 6 a.m. Sunday showed water gushing into the road after an 18-inch section of pipe burst, according to posts on Mayor Bill Carpenter’s Twitter page.

Major water main break on N. Main St., near Upland Rd. Water service shut off on N Main St between Ames St & Battles St. Side streets in that area will also be impacted. Waiting for DigSafe before we can start digging. @Brockton_Fire @Brockton_EMA @BrocktonPolice @enterprisenews pic.twitter.com/4Jzb105SGd — Mayor Bill Carpenter (@MayorBillCarp) February 10, 2019

Water has since been shut off to the area.

Crews from the Department of Public works have been on scene for over 7 hours working through the frozen ground to contain and repair the damage.

Brockton DPW crews continue to work on a water main break on N Main St.. About 50 homes and businesses are without water. See @enterprisenews story via @Enterprise_Marc for more info! @Brockton_EMA @Brockton_Fire @BrocktonPolice @MayorBillCarp pic.twitter.com/O4yqIJqdCo — alyssa stone (@astonephoto_ENT) February 10, 2019

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Service is expected to resume by 8 p.m.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.