BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem are bringing over 50 beagles to Massachusetts after about 4,000 dogs were rescued from the Virginia company Envigo.

The Virginia facility, which breeds animals for research purposes, was shut down in early July where the thousands of dogs were forced to live in confined, unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

The MSPCA and NEAS are heading to Virginia to transport the new dogs in less than a week. According to the MSPCA, more will be known about the precise number of dogs as the transportation date gets closer.

MSPCA said they are planning at least four more trips next month to bring more beagles in. As many as eight pregnant beagles will be included in the transport, ensuring availability of puppies for adoption in the weeks to come.

Both the MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter believe that at least some of the new beagles will be available for adoption the week of July 25 and interested adopters can apply via neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.

News of the transport comes as the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill to mandate that beagles used for research in Massachusetts must be made available for adoption after their time in the lab concludes.

Anyone interested in donating to help care for the beagles may do so at mspca.org/beagles.

