BOSTON (WHDH) - Over 50,000 Massachusetts ID and license holders will need to destroy and replace their cards due to a printing anomaly.

According to Idemia, the printing vendor for the state’s credentials, 53,680 cards need to be replaced due to an issue with one printer.

Starting Monday, people with the incorrectly printed cards will automatically receive a new one. Those who receive the replacement cards are being asked to destroy their old cards. The error does not impact people’s driving records.

