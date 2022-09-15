BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out to raise money in Boston for a special facility that acts as a home away from home for cancer patients.

The American Cancer Society hosted its 16th annual Boston Key Gala to benefit The Hope Lodge Thursday night. Attendees gathered at the Boston Center for the Arts’s Cyclorama building for the event, emceed by 7NEWS’s Victoria Price.

The cause is a special one for Price, who, herself, has had thyroid cancer. Located on Huntington Avenue, the Hope Lodge is a refuge for cancer patients and their caregivers, providing private guest rooms, amenities and more to those who stay while either they or loved ones receive cancer treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, the facility is one of over 30 across the United States and Puerto Rico, providing free services and dedicated staff for guests, with the Boston location offering 1,500 free nights to 125 people a year.

A Connecticut man who received his final cancer treatment on Thursday told 7NEWS the Lodge helped him and his family get through a difficult time.

“I went to Hope Lodge thinking it was gonna be like staying in a motel room, but it became ever so much more, because the people there are all in the same position that we’re in.” said Glenn Hansen. “It offers us the ability to get really top-quality medical treatment and not worry about losing everything that we own.”

By the end of the night, the event had raised over $500,000 for the facility.

Well over $500k raised tonight, well done Boston! https://t.co/qrKZpyzs9K — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) September 16, 2022

Thursday night also marked the first time the event had been held in-person since 2019.

