BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers were left frustrated after more than 200 flights were delayed and more than 60 were canceled at Logan Airport over the weekend. The amount continues to rise early Monday morning with 13 delays and nine cancellations.

This comes as thousands of flights across the U.S. have either been delayed or canceled.

TSA reported that Friday is the most popular air travel day of 2022, with officers screening more than 2 million people that day.

Airlines are blaming staffing shortages, the ripple effect of bad weather and consumer demand.

Delta Airlines pilots say they are being overworked to accommodate the summer travel demand, even as the airline continues to cancel flights. Delta is canceling more than 100 flights daily to minimize schedule disruptions.

