A cold front pushing through the Northern Plains into the Midwest will trigger potentially severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds and hail will pose the biggest risks, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Midwest threat Friday

“Scattered storms posing a risk for damaging winds and hail are expected from the central Plains east-northeastward across the Midwest to the Great Lakes Friday afternoon and evening,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

The center issued an Enhanced Risk, level 3 of 5, for areas of eastern Iowa eastward to portions of southern Michigan, including Chicago and Milwaukee.

There is also a Slight Risk, level 2 of 5, for severe storms from the Upper Great Lakes southward to the Central Plains including Detroit, Cleveland and Kansas City.

Showers in the morning hours will give way to more severe storms later in the day as the cold front moves in and disrupts the area.

Damaging winds and hail can be expected from these stronger storms. Those planning to be outdoors in the afternoon and evening hours should be prepared for the severe weather.

Other cities on the fringe of the system could also see some strong storms include Denver, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Northeast threat Saturday

The same system impacting the Midwest will shift into the Northeast Saturday. The strong storms will exist from Ohio to Maine where damaging winds will be the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk, level 2 of 5, for severe storms from eastern Ohio to the Northeast coast. This will include cities like New York City, Pittsburgh and Newark, NJ.

As for the timing of the severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center says the threat will likely peak during the late afternoon before waning into the evening hours.

